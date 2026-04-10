MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Adds Five Weeks To Broadway Run

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which had been previously announced to close on July 26, 2026, has been extended by popular demand for an additional five weeks.

The production will now play its final performance on Sunday, August 30, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. At the time of its closing, it will have played 2,297 regular performances, 24 previews and be the 36th longest running show in Broadway history.

Broadway veteran Eric Anderson, who originated the role of “Harold Zidler” in early workshops and eventually played the role on Broadway for two years, returns to the production on Tuesday, May 19. As announced, Megan Thee Stallion plays her final performance on Sunday, May 17.

One of the most successful Broadway musicals of the 21st Century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially recouped its Broadway investment late in 2022, the only musical production to do so from the 2019-2020 season and the only show that opened in that season still running.

The production halted performances, with all of Broadway, on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then one of the key shows to lead the reopening of Broadway the following year, resuming performances on September 24, 2021.

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London's West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical had its world premiere in the summer of 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, MA.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. It debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

The book Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of the Broadway Spectacular, a glittering backstage pass to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and its journey to Broadway, is available from Rizzoli.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 25 years ago.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz / Matt Picheny / Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions / Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media / International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co. / Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky / InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations / IPN, Eric Falkenstein / Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May / Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler / Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company / 42ND CLUB, Candy Spelling / Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse – without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/.