Interview: Lauren Worsham & Kyle Jarrow Return to Mercury East with SKY-PONY

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The indie-pop band SKY-PONY, led by Tony Award nominees Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, will return to New York City for a live performance on Friday, April 17 at Mercury Lounge. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and opening act Freddy Hall performing at 6:30 p.m.

Founded in 2013, SKY-PONY blends indie-pop songwriting with theatrical elements including costumes, choreography, and projections. Worsham received a Tony nomination for A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, while Jarrow earned a Tony nomination for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL. Jarrow is also developing the upcoming musical NOIR with Duncan Sheik.

The band’s music and performances have drawn attention from critics and audiences. The New York Times has described the group as “indie pop aces,” while The New Yorker noted that “the glitter is plentiful, the performances poised, and the songs beguiling.” In addition to concerts, the band created the stage musical THE WILDNESS, which premiered at Ars Nova and received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination.

Read a conversation below with Worsham and Jarrow about Sky-Pony.

How does it feel to be coming back to NYC for a live show at Mercury East?

It feels like coming home every time we play in NYC. We try to reunite the band for a gig at least once a year and the Mercury Lounge is so familiar to us and our fans. It's going to be a big party! For those who haven't been to a Sky-Pony show -- we're all about serving up a combination of rock concert, musical theater, performance art and straight-up celebration. A lot of times we build our shows around a theme, too. This time, the theme is "Rite of Spring."

What have you been up to since your last visit to NYC last year?

Lauren just finished a critically acclaimed run of Amadeus directed by Darko Tresnjak at Pasadena Playhouse and Kyle has been developing a bunch of film and TV projects. We also made a short film together, called "Weathermaker." (http://www.weathermakermovie.com) Plus, we're raising two incredible human beings: a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old daughter.

Have you been working on any new songs?

We always try to introduce at least one new tune every time we play. This time we've got one written by guitarist Kevin Wunderlich, with lyrics by Kyle and vocal arrangements by Lauren.

Aside from this show, what's coming up next for each of you?

For Lauren - who knows? Auditions and waiting for the next great project. For Kyle - he worked on a TV show called "The Season" which will be coming to Hulu in June.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Come out and celebrate spring, renewal and good friends with us. We'd love to see you there! We promise a rollicking time.

Find more info on the band at http://www.sky-pony.com.

The concert will take place at Mercury Lounge, 217 East Houston Street in New York City. Tickets are available here for $20