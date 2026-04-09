RAGTIME Cast Album Signing And SiriusXM Front Row Event Set For Vivian Beaumont Theater

Ragtime, SiriusXM’s On Broadway, and Concord Theatricals Recordings will present a SiriusXM Front Row event and cast album signing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 23.

The event will feature Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and members of the cast, along with lyricist Lynn Ahrens, and will be moderated by SiriusXM host Julie James.

The album signing will include appearances by Henry, Levy, Uranowitz, Ahrens, Nichelle Lewis, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, and Rodd Cyrus. Attendance will be limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with advance sign-up required. A broadcast of the SiriusXM Front Row event will air on SiriusXM’s On Broadway channel (ch. 69) and on the SiriusXM app beginning May 6.

Each attendee will be permitted to have one copy of the Ragtime (2025 Broadway Cast Recording) signed. Guests may bring a previously purchased copy or purchase CD or vinyl editions at the theater on the day of the event. No additional items will be signed, and personalization will not be available.

The cast recording, released in January 2026 by Concord Theatricals Recordings, is available in digital, 2CD, and 2LP vinyl formats, including multiple color variants. The album was produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, with Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and features recording and mastering by Ian Kagey and Oscar Zambrano.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, Ragtime has been extended through August 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, blending fictional narratives with historical events and figures.

The creative team for the production includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer David Korins, Costume Designer Linda Cho, lighting designers Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, sound designer Kai Harada, projection design by 59 Studio, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, and casting by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA. Music Director James Moore conducts a 28-piece orchestra.

The event is first-come, first-served with advance registration required. Attendees may sign up in advance via the provided link. Tickets for Ragtime are currently on sale.