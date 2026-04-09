Review: Martha Graham Dance Company at NY City Center-Celebrate 'Graham 100'

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“I think the reason dance has held such an ageless magic for the world is that it has been the symbol of performance of living.” By Martha Graham

Dance lovers alert! The Centennial Celebration of the Martha Graham Dance Company, “Graham 100” is presenting performances at New York City Center through Sunday, April 12th. We congratulate Artistic Director, Janet Eilber and Executive Director, LaRue Allen on their exciting season.

We had the pleasure of attending the Wednesday night Preview Performance/All Graham Evening that featured three of Graham’s masterworks, Appalachian Spring, Chronicle and Diversion of Angels. These iconic, captivating pieces enjoyed the live musical accompaniment of the Mannes Orchestra conducted by David Hayes.

The evening’s performance began with an excellent multimedia compilation by Melissa Sherwood, “100 years in 100 seconds” that featured Graham dancers from every decade.

Artistic Director, Janet Eilber warmly welcomed the full-house audience noting the significance of the Centennial Celebration. She stated, “We are proud to be the oldest dance company in the US and happily look forward to the next 100 years.”

The Preview Performance/All Graham Evening showcased the timeless influence that Martha Graham has had on the world of dance with pieces that continue to resonate with modern audiences.

It opened with one of the most famous Graham works, Appalachian Spring that premiered in October of 1944. The dance has choreography and costumes by Martha Graham; music by Aaron Copeland; set by Isamu Noguchi; original lighting by Jean Rosenthal; and it has been adapted by Beverly Emmons. Appalachian Spring is an emotive piece that portrays springtime in the wilderness where a couple is building upon their future happiness with the guidance of a pioneering woman while a local preacher and his followers proclaim their faith. It is a joyous and uplifting dance with just the right amount of whimsy that was performed to perfection. No matter how many times you view Appalachian Spring, it never ceases to entertain and inspire.

The second piece in the program was Chronicle with choreography and costumes by Martha Graham; music by Wallingford Riegger; and lighting by Jean Rosenthal, David Finley and Steven L. Shelly. The piece premiered in 1936, when fascism was on the rise in Europe. By evoking the images of war in a kaleidoscope of dance movement, there is a sense of darkness that encourages deep reflection. It is presented in three parts that include Spectre-1914; Steps in the Street; and Prelude to Action. The final segment in Chronicle, Prelude to Action is a call for peace, an impactful message for current times and the future.

The evening concluded with a beautiful bounty of love in Diversion of Angels. This enduring work premiered in 1948 and its romantic themes continue to fascinate and delight. It has choreography and costumes by Martha Graham; music by Norman Dello Joio, original lighting by Jean Rosenthal; and it has been adapted by Beverly Emmons. Affection and adoration are presented in three of life’s phases with mature love costumed in white, unpredictable love in red, and young love in yellow. This diverse piece speaks boldly to all who have loved and been loved.

The remarkably talented company dancers include Lloyd Knight, Xin Ying, Leslie Andrea Wiilliams, Ann Souder, Laurel Dalley Smith, So Young An, Marzia Memoli, Devin Loh, Antonio Leone, Meagan King, Ane Arrieta, Zachary Jeppsen-Toy, Amanda Moreira, Jai Perez, Ethan Palma, Isabella Pagano and Grace Sppouter. The company’s rehearsal directors are Ben Schultz and Blakeley Angelle Whiite.

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been treasured for a century and counting. It is a company that has a rich past yet continues to push the boundaries of contemporary dance to new heights. We congratulate the Company and encourage our readers to be a part of their fabulous Centennial Celebration.

To learn more about the Martha Graham Dance Company, please visit Martha Graham Dance Company – The official home of the Martha Graham Dance Company.

New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For tickets to Lyon Opera Ballet and upcoming performances at the Center, please visit Home | New York City Center.

Photo Credit: M. Sherwood

Reader Reviews

Need more Dance Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...