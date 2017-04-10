Ciara Renee and Other Baldwin Wallace Alumni Set for This Week's BROADWAY SESSIONS

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, April 13th, BROADWAY SESSIONS welcomes alum and '17 graduating class from Baldwin Wallace University.

BW alumni scheduled to perform include Broadway favorite and Legends of Tomorrow star Ciara Renee (Tick Tick Boom, Pippin, Big Fish), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots) and more.

'17 grads slated to perform include Colby Paul Anthony, Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Michael Canada, Mike Cefalo, Joy Del Valle, Riley Ewing, Kayla Heichel, Matt Lynn, Livvy Marcus, Callee Miles, Victoria Pippo, Colton Ryan, Alexander Lee Smith, Rose Upton, Emily Sofia Wronski, and JoNathan Young.

The evening will also feature performances by teenage vocalist Julia Nightingale (Because of Winn-Dixie).

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at BROADWAY SESSIONS every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on BROADWAY SESSIONS YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. Go to www.BroadwaySessions.net for more information.

