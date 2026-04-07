Tom Felton Extends Run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

Tom Felton, who made his Broadway debut with the company in November 2025 to once again play the role of Harry Potter's arch-nemesis “Draco Malfoy,” will continue his run through Sunday, November 1, 2026 in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

Since Tom Felton returned to the iconic character of “Draco Malfoy,” which he originated in all eight Harry Potter blockbuster films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has consistently held the #1 spot on the Broadway grosses. It's the highest grossing production in the history of the Lyric Theatre, setting the box office record at $3.7M for the nine-performance week ending Dec. 28, 2025.

This is the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which tells a new story that takes place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

The current cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by John Skelley as Harry Potter and Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter with Emmet Smith as their son Albus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, with Janae Hammond as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Tom Feltonplays Draco Malfoy with Aidan Close as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory.

Additionally, the cast includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

Mr. Felton is not scheduled to appear at performances May 11-31, August 17-23, September 14-20, and October 12-18.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and across North America on tour. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $430 million total sales and over 3.5 million tickets sold. It's also now the 3rd longest running play in Broadway history.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

It's time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.