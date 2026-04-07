Billy Idol Sets 2026 Summer Dates for 'It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!'

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Rock legend Billy Idol is set to return to the road this summer for the next leg of his world tour, It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!, which saw Idol sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheatres kicks off at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA on August 7.

Tickets will be available via Citi presale beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an artist presale at 2 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, April 10 at 12 p.m. local time here.

Idol will also be performing a week-long run of shows at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau for his Hot In The City: Las Vegas residency August 28-September 5; see below for a complete list of dates.

The new feature-length documentary film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, is streaming now on Hulu following its theatrical run.

The documentary traces the life and career of punk pioneer-turned-rock ‘n’ roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock ‘n’ roll, fifty years into his career.

In addition to the new documentary, Idol is also a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Idol’s first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart.

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol’s longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens, plus appearances by Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay). S

Billy Idol On Tour

July 10—Prior Lake, MN—Lakefront Music Festival

July 12—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia

August 7—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 8—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena

August 11—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 14—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15—Syracuse, NY—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion

August 20—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 22—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans

Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

August 29—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 2—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 4—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 5—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 10—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 11—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater

September 13—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

September 16—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater

September 18—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion

September 19—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

September 22—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

September 27—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

* Hot In The City: Las Vegas

Photo credit: David Raccuglia