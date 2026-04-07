Department of Justice Resolves Investigation Into Practices of Broadway Across America

The U.S. Department of Justice has resolved an investigation into the practices of touring company Broadway Across America, The New York Times reports.

The investigation was based on concerns that Broadway Across America may have used its influence in the touring industry to limit competition, particularly with one other company, which is allegedly ATG Entertainment.

An agreement was made between Broadway Across America and the other entertainment company that restricted where that company could present shows. The Second Company had agreed in 2017 not to present certain Broadway shows in 44 cities where Broadway Across America operated. In exchange, Broadway Across America agreed to continue presenting at a San Antonio theater that the other company operated.

Rather than pursuing criminal charges, the Justice Department entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the company. Broadway Across America promised, as part of the federal agreement, to follow “an enhanced antitrust compliance and ethics program.”

Broadway Across America told the Justice Department that it had acted on “good-faith legal advice from outside counsel," which was taken into consideration when making the decision not to criminally prosecute.

According to sources close to the situation, the investigation into Broadway Across America begin during the Biden Administration.

Read the full resolution here and the original story on The New York Times.