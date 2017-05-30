Breaking News: ON YOUR FEET! Sets Summer Broadway Closing; Will Catch New Rhythm on the Road, Abroad

Producers James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have announced that the Broadway musical On Your Feet! - based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan - is going global.

After 780 performances in New York (34 previews and 746 regular performances), the Broadway production will play its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, August 20, 2017, ahead of the show's 80-week First National Tour and International Premiere, both kicking off this fall.

Launching on September 22 in Buffalo, NY, the National Tour will celebrate its Grand Opening on October 5 in the Estefans' home city of Miami, FL, and travel to over 60 additional cities across the country through April 21, 2019 - including Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC and Denver.

The full 32-city schedule for the tour's first year is now available; the route for the tour's second year will be announced at a later date. Plans for worldwide productions of On Your Feet! in Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Mexico and Japan are currently underway, to follow the musical's International Premiere this fall at the Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht, Netherlands, on October 29, 2017.

Both Miami and Utrecht were specifically chosen by the Estefans due to the significance the two cities hold in their lives and careers. Miami has been Gloria & Emilio's home ever since they left Cuba, and is where they first met and formed Miami Sound Machine in 1977. The Estefans were in Utrecht on tour in 1985 when "Conga" was written, the hit that would skyrocket the band to international fame, making it a fitting location for the international premiere of their biographical musical.

Now in its second smash year on Broadway, On Your Feet! began performances at the Marquis Theatre on Monday,October 5, 2015, with an opening night of November 5, 2015, following a Pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre from June 2-July 5, 2015. The musical is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. On Your Feet! is a new musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

The Broadway production of On Your Feet! stars Theater World Award-winning Cuban-American actress Ana Villafañe,named one of The Hollywood Reporter's top Broadway Breakout Stars of the Year for her "star-is-born, supernova debut" (Deadline) as Gloria Estefan, opposite acclaimed Puerto Rican performer Ektor Rivera - winner of the Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Simon Fuller reality series "Q'Viva! The Chosen" - as Emilio. The cast also stars Drama Desk Award winnerDoreen Montalvo (In The Heights) as Gloria's mother, Gloria Fajardo; Alma Cuervo (Beauty and the Beast) as Gloria's grandmother, Consuelo; Madison Elizabeth Lagares & Amaris Sanchez as Little Gloria; and Eduardo Hernandez & Kevin Tellez as Nayib/Young Emilio. Rounding out the ensemble are Karmine Alers, Yassmin Alers, David Baida, Angelica Beliard, Natalie Caruncho, Alexia Sky Colón, Henry Gainza, Linedy Genao, Christopher Hernandez, Nina Lafarga, Emmanuel Lopez Alonzo, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Hector Maisonet, Genny Lis Padilla, Christie Prades, Liz Ramos, Jeremey Adam Rey, Eliseo Roman, Jose Rosario Jr., Julius Anthony Rubio, Jennifer Sanchez, Martín Solá, Brett Sturgis and Lee Zarrett.

The production design team features Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner(Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Chuck LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez(The Capeman), the On Your Feet! Orchestra includes several members of Miami Sound Machine, including Edwin Bonilla, Olbin Burgos, Jorge Casas, Teddy Mulet and Clay Ostwald. Additional members of the band include: Barry Danielian, Javier Diaz, David Fernandez, Paul Livant, J.J. McGeehan, Manuel Ruiz, and Tom Timko. Multiple members of Miami Sound Machine will join the National Tour of On Your Feet!, led by Clay Ostwald as Musical Director.

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Having recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander (President), continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Executive Producer Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest-running shows in Las Vegas history.

ON YOUR FEET! FIRST NATIONAL TOUR:

Schedule Of Cities & Dates Through October 7, 2018. Route For 2018-19 To Be Announced At A Later Date.

September 22-30, 2017 BUFFALO, NY / Shea's PAC

October 5-15, 2017 (Grand Opening) MIAMI, FL / Adrienne Arsht Center

October 17-22, 2017 ORLANDO, FL / Dr. Philips Center

October 24-29, 2017 TAMPA BAY, FL / Straz Center

October 31-November 5, 2017 CHARLOTTE, NC / Ovens Auditorium

November 7-19, 2017 ST. LOUIS, MO / Fox Theatre

November 21-26, 2017 HOUSTON, TX / Hobby Center

December 5-23, 2017 CLEVELAND, OH / The Palace Theatre

December 26-31, 2017 GREENVILLE, SC / Peace Center

January 2-7, 2018 DURHAM, NC / Durham Performing Arts Center

January 9-28, 2018 WASHINGTON, DC / Kennedy Center

January 30-February 4, 2018 PROVIDENCE, RI / Providence Performing Arts Center

February 6-11, 2018 ROCHESTER, NY / Auditorium Theatre

February 13-18, 2018 EAST LANSING, MI / Wharton Center

February 20-25, 2018 DES MOINES, IA / Civic Center of Greater Des Moines

February 27-March 11, 2018 DALLAS, TX / Music Hall

March 13-18, 2018 SAN ANTONIO, TX / Majestic Theatre

March 21-April 8, 2018 Soon to be announced

April 10-15, 2018 PHILADELPHIA, PA / Academy of Music

April 17-29, 2018 BOSTON, MA / Opera House

May 1-13, 2018 DETROIT, MI / Fisher Theatre

May 15-20, 2018 MADISON, WI / Overture Center

May 22-27, 2018 Soon to be announced

May 30-June 3, 2018 SCHENECTADY, NY / Proctors Theatre

June 5-10, 2018 BALTIMORE, MD / Hippodrome Theatre

June 12-17, 2018 Soon to be announced

June 19-24, 2018 HARTFORD, CT / The Bushnell

July 6-29, 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA / Hollywood Pantages

July 31-August 5, 2018 SAN DIEGO, CA / San Diego Civic Theatre

August 8-19, 2018 DENVER, CO / Buell Theatre

August 21-September 2, 2018 COSTA MESA, CA / Segerstrom CFA

September 4-9, 2018 Soon to be announced

September 11-October 7, 2018 SAN FRANCISCO, CA / Golden Gate Theatre

With seven Grammy Awards and over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Gloria Estefan is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 #1 hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song "Music Of My Heart," and has received numerous honors and awards over the course of her illustrious career. She has been presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, named BMI Songwriter of the Year, and received an American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, an MTV Video Music Award, two ACE Awards, and multiple Billboard Awards for her many chart-topping hits. Gloria has also been honored with the Ellis Island Congressional Medal of Honor (the highest award that can be given to a naturalized U.S. citizen), the Hispanic Heritage Award, and the National Music Foundation's Humanitarian of the Year Award. In 2015, Gloria and Emilio Estefan became the first-ever married couple to be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by Barack Obama.

Emilio Estefan is a world-renowned music, television and film producer who has been instrumental in shaping, developing and directing the careers of his superstar wife, Gloria, as well as Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Jon Secada among many others. With a resume that includes 19 Grammy Awards, Emilio has experimented and pushed the envelope of blending Latin, pop and world rhythms creating a unique style and personality that has created chart-topping worldwide hits. It is this vision that transcends the music field and spills over into film, television, hotels and restaurants, among other business endeavors including being the first Cuban-born couple to own a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins, a major NFL Franchise.

Alexander Dinelaris wrote the book for the West End production of The Bodyguard Musical (Olivier Nomination, Best New Musical). Off-Broadway: Zanna Don't! (Drama Desk nominations, Book and Lyrics). Red Dog Howls (NYTW), Still Life (MCC). Mr. Dinelaris is an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner for the screenplay of Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). He is the writer, co-creator and executive producer of the upcoming Starz network series "The One Percent", starring Ed Helms, Hilary Swank and Ed Harris. His newest film The Year of the Monarchs is currently in development with Mandalay Entertainment. Alex is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and the Writer's Guild.

Jerry Mitchell received the Tony Award in recognition of his choreography for the 2013 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, for which his direction was also recognized with a Tony nomination. In the 33 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with over 50 Broadway, Off-Broadway, West End and touring productions. His Broadway debut as a choreographer, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, was followed by The Full Monty (Tony nomination), The Rocky Horror Show, Hairspray (Tony nomination), Gypsy, Never Gonna Dance (Tony nomination), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony & Olivier nominations), La Cage Aux Folles (Tony Award), Imaginary Friends, Legally Blonde (Tony nomination), which he also directed, and Catch Me If You Can. Most recently, Jerry received the Drama League's Founders' Award for Excellence in Directing and the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement Award from his peers. Twenty-three years ago, Jerry conceived and created Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque show performed annually for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He continues to serve as Executive Producer of Broadway Bares, with a book, website and satellite productions in Fire Island Pines, Las Vegas (Peepshow, in a five year run) and London (West End Bares).

Sergio Trujillo is an internationally-recognized choreographer whose work has been seen all across North America, Europe and Asia. In 2016, he won an Outer Critics Circle Award and Astaire Award, as well as a Tony Award nomination, for his choreography in On Your Feet! In 2011, Mr. Trujillo had the honor of having four shows simultaneously running on Broadway: Tony Award winning Best Musical Memphis (Olivier and OCC Awards; Astaire and Drama Desk Award noms.), Tony and Olivier Award winning Best Musical Jersey Boys (Olivier, Drama Desk, Dora, OCC Award nominations), The Addams Family and the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal (Lucille Lortel Award nomination). Additional Broadway credits include Hands On A Hardbody, Leap of Faith (Drama Desk, Astaire nominations), All Shook Up and Guys and Dolls (Astaire Award nomination). In 2010, he made his debut as a director with the rock musicAl White Noise at Chicago's Royal George Theater, and directed and choreographed Flashdance: The Musical, currently on national tour. His Off-Broadway work includes Saved (Lucille Lortel nom.), The Capeman, Romeo & Juliet (Public), A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and Kismet (Encores!). His international credits include Disney's Tarzan (World Theatre Award nom.), West Side Story, The Sound of Music (Stratford) and Peggy Sue Got Married (West End). In 2012, Mr. Trujillo was chosen by the Colombian government as one of the top 100 Colombians in the world.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

