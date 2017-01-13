Breaking News: Adam Jacobs to Lead the North American Tour of Disney's ALADDIN

Disney Theatrical Productions proudly announces that Adam Jacobs, who originated the title role in Aladdin on Broadway, will play the iconic role in the show's eagerly-anticipated North American tour.

Jacobs is currently starring in Aladdin on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) and will remain on The Great White Way until February 12, 2017.



Jacobs's replacement will be announced at a later date. In the interim beginning February 14, Aladdin understudy Joshua Dela Cruz will play the role.



The Aladdin North American tour begins performances in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601) on April 11, 2017. Future engagements and additional casting information will be announced in the coming months. To receive news about the Aladdin North American tour, please sign-up for email alerts at www.AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.

Jacobs, who received a 2014 Drama Desk Award nomination for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" for his portrayal of "Aladdin," has previously appeared on Broadway as "Marius" in Les Miserables and "Simba" in The Lion King and recently released his debut album, "Right Where I Belong," featuring songs of Alan Menken.

In Chicago, tickets are available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000, all Ticketmaster retail locations and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.



Tickets for Aladdin at the Cadillac Palace Theatre range from $42 - $118. A select number of Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available for many performances.



Group tickets for 15 or more are available by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710.



For a complete performance schedule for Aladdin, please visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Photo credit: Cylla von Tiedemann

