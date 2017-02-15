Bid on Tickets to Meet Wayne Brady and See HAMILTON in Chicago With Charitybuzz!

Are you over the moon about Wayne Brady's return to the stage as Aaron Burr but can't get your hands on Hamilton tickets? With Charitybuzz, your dream is now a little closer than it seemed!

The online donation-based auction platform has launched an auction to meet five-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady and score a pair of premium orchestra tickets to see Hamilton in Chicago. The proceeds from the auction go to PETA, an organization that supports animal rights.

Wayne Brady performs with the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

After getting his big break on first the British, then the ABC version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," Brady's name became synonymous with off-the-cuff brilliance. He went on to star and produce both a highly rated summer sketch show and Emmy winning talk show for ABC and then joined forces with Dave Chappelle creating the now classic "Training Day" sketch, showing audiences both sides of his comedic skill and depth as an actor.

Brady returned to his theatrical roots with a successful Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago, and a slew of television roles guest starring on "30 Rock," "Everybody Loves Chris," "Dirt," as well as recurring on "How I Met Your Mother," and hosted "Don't Forget the Lyrics. His film work includes the feature films "Crossover," "The List," (a romantic comedy with Sydney Tamiia Poitier), and most recently "1982" from director Tommy Oliver.

He joins Ari Afsar as Eliza Hamilton; Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton; Alexander Gemignani as King George III, Chris De'Sean Lee as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Joseph Morales as Mr. Cervantes' alternate; Karen Olivo as Angelica Schuyler, Jose Ramos as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Samantha Marie Ware as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

