BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on April's Best TV, 'S-Town' Podcast, and More

Hello Pop Culture Apostles! On the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss the abundant inventory of fantastic April television, the latest podcast sensation, and much more.

They also do two minutes of "Rapid-Fire Recommendations" and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

Topics Discussed :

Intro- 00:02

Making a Musical- 01:09

Great April- 03:42

THE LEFTOVERS- 05:15

FARGO- 14:00

IZOMBIE- 20:04

Other April TV- 24:59

Serial and This American Life's "S-Town"- 37:22

Rapid Fire Recommendations- 46:14

Show and Tell- 51:22

JENN'S SHOW AND TELL

JENN'S SHOW AND TELL

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

