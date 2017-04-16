Podcasts
BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on April's Best TV, 'S-Town' Podcast, and More

Apr. 16, 2017  

Hello Pop Culture Apostles! On the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss the abundant inventory of fantastic April television, the latest podcast sensation, and much more.

They also do two minutes of "Rapid-Fire Recommendations" and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

Topics Discussed:
Intro- 00:02
Making a Musical- 01:09
Great April- 03:42
THE LEFTOVERS- 05:15
FARGO- 14:00
IZOMBIE- 20:04
Other April TV- 24:59
Serial and This American Life's "S-Town"- 37:22
Rapid Fire Recommendations- 46:14
Show and Tell- 51:22

JENN'S SHOW AND TELL

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes (subscribe here), Stitcher (subscribe here), and Google Play. So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here.

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast. Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt.


Some Like It Pop BroadwayWorld.com's Pop Culture podcast hosted by Senior TV and Film Critic Matt Tamanini and BWW TV Los Angeles Bureau Chief, Jennifer McHugh.

