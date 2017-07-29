BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
BWW TV: The Puppets (and People) of AVENUE Q Feel the Ruv at Bryant Park!

Jul. 29, 2017  

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Watch below as Avenue Q's Dana Steingold, GRACE CHOI, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Kerri Brackin perform "The More You Ruv Someone," "There's a Fine, Fine Line," and "If You Were Gay."

