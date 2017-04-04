BWW TV: See Harvey Fierstein and More in Highlights from GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public

The Public's world premiere of Gently Down the Stream, written by Martin Sherman and directed by Sean Mathias, recently extended through May 14, will celebrate its official press opening tomorrow, April 5. Tony winner Harvey Fierstein takes the stage in a ravishing world premiere by one of the most influential playwrights of our time. Click below to watch highlights from the show!

Fierstein plays Beau, a pianist expat living in London, who meets Rufus, an eccentRic Young lawyer, at the dawn of the internet dating revolution. After a life spent recovering from the disappointment and hurt of loving men in a world that refused to allow it, Beau is determined to keep his expectations low with Rufus. But Rufus comes from a new generation of gay men who believe happiness is as much their right as anyone else's, and what Beau assumed would be just another fling grows into one of the most surprising and defining relationships of his life. A remarkably moving, brilliantly funny love story, Gently Down the Stream reflects the triumphs and heartbreaks of the entire length of the gay rights movement, celebrating and mourning the ghosts of the men and women who led the way for equality, marriage and the right to dream.

GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, and sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen.

Related Articles