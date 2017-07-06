BWW TV: GROUNDHOG DAY Helps Kick Off a New Season in Bryant Park!
The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.
Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; July 6; July 13; July 20; July 27; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.
Watch below as Tony nominee Andy Karl, Barrett Doss, Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee and the cast of Groubdhod Day perform "Nobody Cares," "If I Had My Time Again," and "Seeing You."
Click Here to Watch the Video!