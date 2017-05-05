BWW Morning Brief May 5th, 2017 - Lucille Lortel Awards, CLUE: ON STAGE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017

Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Teen Choice nominee, Imagen Award winner and Broadway actor Jaime Camil, of CW's Jane the Virgin, has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, the 2001 international phenomenon which will be this summer's annual staged musical at the Bowl. Camil will play the role of Sam Carmichael.. (more...)

2) HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Apparate Into Broadway's Transfigured Lyric Theatre Next Spring

by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017

Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, have today confirmed that the production will have its Broadway premiere in the Spring of 2018 at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre in New York.. (more...)

3) Laura Benanti Would 'Give Left Pinky' to Star in MY FAIR LADY Revival

by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017

In an interview with ET this week, Broadway's Laura Benanti confessed that she would be thrilled to take on the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle in the highly-anticipated revival.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield, and More in ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at National Theatre

by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.. (more...)

5) FREAKY FRIDAY Movie Musical in the Works for Disney Channel

by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017

From screen to stage to screen again! According to a Disney Channel spokesperson, Disney's new FREAKY FRIDAY musical adaptation is in development for TV, 'contingent on casting.'. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- CURVY WIDOW, starring Nancy Opel, opens tonight in New Jersey!

- The curtain rises on CLUE: ON STAGE, bowing Saturday at Bucks County Playhouse...

- ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME opens Off-Broadway this weekend.

- And Taran Killam hosts the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our beautiful portraits of this year's Tony nominees by Walter McBride!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt

#FridayFunday: Laura Benanti and her mom are joining forces in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below this weekend!

What we're geeking out over: This behind-the-scenes look at Josh Gad recording the voice of 'Bailey' for A DOG'S PURPOSE!

What we're listening to: Broadway vet Patti LaBelle's new album, BEL HOMMAGE, out today!

What we're watching: The trailer for KING CHARLES III, starring the late Tim Pigott-Smith, coming to "Masterpiece" on PBS!

Social Butterfly: And finally, a deep observation by Andrew Keenan-Bolger...

The perfect moment: when you're watching a play and there is a silence so complete that you can't even hear people breathe. @IndecentBway pic.twitter.com/WyY29hnczf - Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) May 5, 2017

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

