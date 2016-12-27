Double Dose of Motherhood! Laura Benanti and Her Mom Are Teaming Up at Feinstein's/54 Below

Double the Benanti, double the chops, and a double dose of motherhood! Tony Award-winner and brand new mom Laura Benanti will be joining her mother Linda Benanti in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below this spring.

This "musical journey through the special relationship between a mother and daughter" will take place May 5 and 6, 2017. Click here for more about the shows.

Linda Benanti, an accomplished actress and singer who performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway and regionally, gave birth to Laura Benanti in 1979. In order to dedicate more time to being a hands on mother, Linda transitioned out of performing and has been a highly sought after voice teacher with a flourishing studio in Kinnelon, NJ for the past 35 years. Linda's last professional performance was in the 1981 revival of Brigadoon. The Story Goes On will mark Linda's return to the stage. Linda is devoted to her husband, Sal Benanti and daughters Laura and Marielle. Linda is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Laura Benanti is a Tony Award-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, starring opposite Richard Chamberlain in The Sound of Music. Since then, Laura has appeared in nine Broadway shows (including Gypsy and She Loves Me), been nominated for five Tony Awards, and continues to having a flourishing television career (Nashville, Supergirl, The Good Wife).

Laura began studying voice with her mother as a young child and is absolutely thrilled that she has agreed to return to the stage in this musical celebration of family. At the time of the concert Laura will be a brand new mother to a 3-month-old daughter.

