Sally Struthers, Erin Dilly, Kevin Carolan, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Carson Elrod and More Will Sit Down to Dinner in CLUE: ON STAGE at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler have announced details on the world premiere production of "Clue: On Stage," the outrageous new comedy adapted from the cult classic film. Performances begin May 2, 2017 with an official press opening on Saturday, May 6.

"Clue: On Stage" is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Eric Price and Hunter Foster. It is being produced at Bucks County Playhouse by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Michael Barra Productions and Aged in Wood Productions.

On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid, assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe! Soon the guests are racing to find the killer and keep the body count from stacking up. "Clue" is the comedy whodunit that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.

The cast features two-time Emmy winner and Golden Globe Award Winner Sally Struthers as Mrs. Peacock. Struthers is probably best known for her role as Gloria in the groundbreaking TV series "All in the Family." She has also starred in the Fox television series "9 to 5" and her own CBS series "Gloria" as well as recurred on the CBS comedy "Still Standing" and the CW network's highly acclaimed "Gilmore Girls." Struthers recently rejoined the Gilmore cast for Netflix's four-movie limited revival, which premiered last fall, and recently guest starred in the acclaimed IFC comedy series "Maron."

Erin Dilly appears as Mrs. White. Dilly received Tony and Outer Critics Circle Best Actress nominations for playing Truly Scrumptious in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." She also appeared on Broadway in "Follies," "The Boys from Syracuse," "Into the Woods," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," and "A Christmas Story."

Kevin Carolan (Broadway's "Newsies") is Colonel Mustard, Brian J. Carter is Mr. Green, Clifton Duncan is Professor Plum, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway's "Lysistrata Jones"; "Hairspray") is Miss Scarlet, Carson Elrod (Broadway's "Peter and the Starcatcher") is Wadsworth and Claire Simba is Yvette. The cast also includes Cassandra Dupler and William Youmans (Broadway's "Wicked," "Bright Star" and "Billy Elliot") playing multiple roles.

"We are very excited to launch our 2017 season with the world premiere of 'Clue: On Stage' directed by Hunter Foster (BCP's "Company," "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story")," says Goodman. "Based on an iconic Paramount film and the beloved Hasbro game, 'Clue' not only has broad appeal, but will feature our biggest, most complicated physical production yet, with the kind of tricks and stagecraft that only scenic designer Anna Louizos can deliver."

Jen Cody will serve as associate director. Anna Louizos is scenic designer with lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and costume design by Nicole V. Moody. Bart Fasbender serves as sound designer. Jane Pole is production stage manager.

The production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 pm (except May 3) and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. (except May 4) and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (except May 6), and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The opening night performance on May 6 will be at 7:30 p.m. There are added performances on Sunday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 pm. The Playhouse will hold a special LGBT Night performance with a post-show talkback on Tuesday, May 9 and a Ladies' Night performance on Thursday, May 18.

Single tickets to "Clue" are on sale now. Tickets range from $40 - $75. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Subscriptions to the full 2017 are still available. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Bucks County Playhouse, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is the oldest and largest professional Equity performing arts center in Bucks County. Under the direction of Tony Award-winning producers, Alexander Fraser and Robyn Goodman, The Playhouse provides first class professional theatrical entertainment as well as community events, partnerships and arts education programming for visitors and residents of New Hope, Doylestown, Lambertville and the Delaware Valley.

Located between Philadelphia and New York, Bucks County Playhouse opened in 1939 in a converted 1790 gristmill after a group of community activists, led by Broadway orchestrator Don Walker and playwright Moss Hart, rallied to save the building. The Playhouse quickly became one of the country's most famous regional theaters, featuring a roster of American theatrical royalty including Helen Hayes, Kitty Carlisle, George S. Kaufman, Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, Bert Lahr, Walter Matthau, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, Alan Alda, Tyne Daly, Liza Minnelli and Audra McDonald and remained in continuous operation until December 2010. In 2012, The Playhouse re-opened thanks to the efforts of the Bridge Street Foundation, the nonprofit family foundation of Kevin and Sherri Daugherty, and Broadway producer Jed Bernstein.

Since its renovation, significant productions include Terrence McNally's "Mothers and Sons" starring Tyne Daly, which moved to Broadway and was nominated for two Tony Awards, and "Misery" by William Goldman based on the Stephen King novel which also went on to a Broadway run in the 2015-16 season. Two of The Playhouse's recent productions -- "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" -- were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. The Playhouse's productions of "Steel Magnolias" and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" broke box office records in 2016.

