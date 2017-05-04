JANE THE VIRGIN's Jaime Camil Signs on for MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl

Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Teen Choice nominee, Imagen Award winner and Broadway actor Jaime Camil, of CW's Jane the Virgin, has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, the 2001 international phenomenon which will be this summer's annual staged musical at the Bowl. Camil will play the role of Sam Carmichael.

Mamma Mia! will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, with book by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia! was originally conceived by Judy Craymer. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Mamma Mia! will have three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this summer - Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM, with single tickets on sale Saturday, May 6.

Jaime Camil, who last summer wrapped a two-month run on Broadway starring as "Billy Flynn" in Chicago, has appeared on stage in West Side Story, Hook, Aladdin, El diluvio que viene and the Broadway-bound musical The Mambo Kings. He began his career as a singer performing alongside Cuban icons Amaury Gutierrez and Pancho Cespedes before going on to star in the mega hit telenovelas Mi Eres Tu and La Fea Mas Bella in his native Mexico. He has starred in award-winning films including Pulling Strings, 200 Cartas (alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda) and 7 Dias, which earned him Best Supporting Actor honors from the Premios ACE and the Mexican Cinema Journalists. Camil's career continued to skyrocket following star turns in the gender-bending comedy Por Ella Soy Eva and the fish-out-of-water romp Que Pobres Tan Ricos. He has recorded four platinum-selling albums.

Director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall is one of Broadway's most celebrated artists. Honored numerous times for her work on stage and screen, she has won three Tony Awards (with six more nominations) and two Drama Desk Awards (four additional nominations). Marshall has also been nominated for both an Olivier and an Emmy.

On Broadway, Marshall directed and choreographed In Transit (2016), Nice Work if You Can Get It (2012), Anything Goes (2011 revival with Sutton Foster), Grease (2007 revival), Pajama Game (2006 revival with Harry Connick, Jr.), Wonderful Town (2003 revival), Little Shop of Horrors (2003), Follies (2001), Ring Round the Moon (1999), 1776 (1997), and Swinging on a Star (1995). She collaborated with her brother, Rob Marshall, on direction and choreography for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993 with Chita Rivera), She Loves Me (2003 revival), Damn Yankees (1994), Victor/Victoria (1995 with Julie Andrews) and Seussical (2000).

As Artistic Director of "Encores" at Lincoln Center in New York City, she staged musical revivals from 1996 through 2000. Marshall choreographed The Boys from Syracuse, Li'l Abner and Call Me Madam. In addition, she directed and choreographed Babes in Arms and Wonderful Town (transferred to Broadway). Off-Broadway credits include Applause, Girls, 70, Two Gentlemen of Verona, House of Flowers, Carnival, Hair, Saturday Night, Violet, and Du Barry was a Lady.

Conductor David Holcenberg is currently serving as music director of the Tony-nominated musical Groundhog Day on Broadway. His past Broadway shows as music director have included Mamma Mia!, Seussical, Titanic and Show Boat. David also music directed the Los Angeles production of Ragtime (L.A. Drama Critics Award), The Phantom of the Opera in Toronto and the Lincoln Center productions of Dessa Rose and The Glorious Ones. His show Bingo, written with Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, is currently playing around the country. David is currently the associate music supervisor for Mamma Mia! in North America.

Mamma Mia! is the 2001 international phenomenon about a young woman's plot to uncover the identity of her father among three of her mother's former loves, all invited to her wedding on a Greek island. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, including "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez Vous" - Mamma Mia! will have you singing, dancing and having the time of your life!

Subscriptions and single tickets for performances during the Hollywood Bowl 2017 summer season are available at www.HollywoodBowl.com, or via credit card phone order at 323.850.2000, and in person from Saturday May 6 at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office. For further details or questions, call 323.850.2000 from 10am - 6pm daily, or visit www.LAPhil.com.

The recent history of Broadway musicals at the Hollywood Bowl is nothing short of spectacular, including A Chorus Line starring Mario Lopez, Krysta Rodriguez and Ross Lynch, directed and choreographed by Baayork Lee; Spamalot starring Craig Robinson, Christian Slater, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Warwick Davis and Eric Idle; Hair starring Kristen Bell, Hunter Parrish, Beverly D'Angelo, Benjamin Walker and Amber Riley, directed by Adam Shankman; Chicago starring Ashlee Simpson, Drew Carey, Lucy Lawless and Stephen Moyer, directed by Brooke Shields; The Producers starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rebecca Romijn and Dane Cook, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman; Hairspray starring Harvey Fierstein, Drew Carey, John Stamos and Nick Jonas, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and Rent starring Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Scherzinger and Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris.

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922, and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2017, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the thirteenth year in a row at the 28th Annual Pollstar Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.

