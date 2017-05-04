Photo Flash: First Look at Nancy Opel and More in CURVY WIDOW at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse presents Curvy Widow, starring Broadway's Nancy Opel (GSP's The Toxic Avenger, Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas). The sassy musical comedy will not only close out GSP's 2016-17 season, but also mark the final show performed in The Playhouse's current building. Curvy Widow runs now through May 21, 2017, with opening night scheduled for May 5th, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The musical features an autobiographical book by Bobby Goldman with music and lyrics by Drew Brody. The show will be directed by Peter Flynn and choreographed by Marcos Santana.

Joining Opel in the cast are Andrea Bianchi (TV's As The World Turns), Aisha de Haas(Broadway's Rent; Bring In Da Noise, Bring In Da Funk), Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway's The Scarlet Pimpernel, Memphis), Ken Land (Broadway's The Scarlet Pimpernel, Promises, Promises), Alan Muraoka (TV's Sesame Street, Broadway's Miss Saigon) and Chris Shyer (Broadway's Mamma Mia, National Tour of Book of Mormon). Bianchi and Shyer appeared alongside Opel in a production of Curvy Widow at NC Stage last fall.

Opel returns to GSP after her hilarious, show-stealing performance as Ma/The Mayor in The Toxic Avenger to star in this sassy, frank and witty musical comedy about the exploits of a fifty-something widow whose adventures in the least expected places reveal unexpected truths about life, love, survival and sex.

Opel's extensive Broadway credits also include Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Memphis, Evita and Urinetown (Tony nomination). She will lead a cast of seven in Curvy Widow.

Rounding out the creative team are set designer Rob Bissinger, costume designer Brian Hemesath, lighting designer Matthew Richards, and sound designers Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab, music supervisor Wayne Barker, and musical director Andrew Sotomayor. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley. The production stage manager is Thomas Clewell.

George Street Playhouse is located at 9 Livingston Avenue, in the heart of New Brunswick's dining and entertainment district. For tickets and information, patrons may contact the Box Office directly at 732-246-7717 or may purchase online at GSPonline.org.