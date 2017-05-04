Photo Coverage: The 2017 Tony Nominees Are Ready for Their Close-Ups!
Everything's coming up Tonys!
Spring has sprung, awards season has begun, and the latter is all that really matters to Broadway fans everywhere. Earlier this week, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson announced the 2017 Tony nominees, celebrating the best of the 2016-17 theatre season (and what a season it's been!). Topping this year's list is Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, which received twelve nominations, closely followed by Hello, Dolly! and Dear Evan Hansen- picking up ten and nine nods respectively.
Just yesterday the nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month (so watch out for lots more), but for now, hold yourself over with some beautiful portraits of the nominees as captured by Walter McBride.
The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 11th on CBS.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Baayork Lee
Lucas Hnath
Johanna Day
Alex Lacamoire
David Zinn
Steven Levenson
Eva Noblezada
Bradley King
Jenn Colella
Michael Greif
Sam Gold
Paloma Young
Lucas Steele
Linda Cho
Denis Jones
Mary Beth Peil
Jordan Roth
Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Dave Malloy
Sam Pinkleton
Rebecca Taichman
Paula Vogel
Josh Groban
Christian Borle
Kelly Devine
Rachel Chavkin
Christopher Ashley
David Korins
Andrew Rannells
Richard Thomas
Stephanie J. Block
Daniel Sullivan
Cynthia Nixon
Laura Linney
Catherine Zuber
Andy Karl
Laurie Metcalf
Ben Platt
David Hyde Pierce
Jennifer Ehle
Christine Ebersole
Jefferson Mays
Corey Hawkins
Rachel Bay Jones
Gavin Creel
Bartlett Sher
J.T. Rogers
J.T. Rogers and Bartlett Sher
Mimi Lien