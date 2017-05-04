Photo Coverage: The 2017 Tony Nominees Are Ready for Their Close-Ups!

Everything's coming up Tonys!

Spring has sprung, awards season has begun, and the latter is all that really matters to Broadway fans everywhere. Earlier this week, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson announced the 2017 Tony nominees, celebrating the best of the 2016-17 theatre season (and what a season it's been!). Topping this year's list is Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, which received twelve nominations, closely followed by Hello, Dolly! and Dear Evan Hansen- picking up ten and nine nods respectively.

Just yesterday the nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month (so watch out for lots more), but for now, hold yourself over with some beautiful portraits of the nominees as captured by Walter McBride.

The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 11th on CBS.

Click here for a complete list of nominees.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

