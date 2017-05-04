BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Josh Gad Bring a Voice to A DOG'S PURPOSE

An uplifting and inspirational look at life through the eyes of man's best friend warms hearts this spring when A Dog's Purpose is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand, from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

An empathetic and relatable drama, this sentimental film takes viewers on a powerful journey to experience the relationship between dogs and their owner - to love, protect, comfort and always find a way back home. A Dog's Purpose on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD includes deleted scenes, outtakes, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, and more!

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog's Purpose, from director Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad - Frozen, Angry Birds) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. A narrative with "genuine heart, humor and a real message of love" (Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer), THE FAMILY film told from the dog's perspective also stars Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland, The Longest Ride), KJ Apa ("Riverdale"), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster), Juliet Rylance (Sinister, "The Knick"), Luke Kirby ("The Astronaut Wives Club"), Peggy Lipton (When in Rome, Twin Peaks), Pooch Hall ("The Game," "Ray Donovan") and Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven, The Rookie).

Below, check out an exclusive behind the scenes clip of stage and screen star Josh Gad, as he gives a voice to Bailey!

Related Articles