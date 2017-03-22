BWW Morning Brief March 22th, 2017 - THE NEW YORKERS Bows at Encores! and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - March 21, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, Tim Minchin, Ben Platt, Abigail Spencer and James Corden performed a parody of Matilda's 'When I Grow Up' playing the roles of Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon. (more...)

2) Tina Fey's Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical Will Make Regional Premiere This Fall

by BWW News Desk - March 21, 2017

Broadway at The National announces its 2017-18 season featuring the anticipated world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls, with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film, the return of Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, the only area appearance of the one-of-a-kind internet sensation The Piano Guys, the Washington premiere of the hilarious smash hit comedy Something Rotten! and the Washington premiere of Waitress with music by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Tongue Twisty Broadway Musical Singing on TONIGHT SHOW

by TV News Desk - March 21, 2017

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Jake Gyllenhaal chatted about the trickly singing he had to master to play pointillist painter Georges Seurat in the Broadway musical SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE.. (more...)

4) UPDATE: Malaysia to Screen Uncut BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with PG 13 Rating

by Movies News Desk - March 21, 2017

The country's largest cinema chain, Golden Screen Cinemas, will show the film beginning on March 30 with no cuts and a PG-13 rating.. (more...)

5) Joe Cassidy and Constantine Maroulis to Lead Gopnik & Shire's New Musical 'THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM' at Long Wharf Theatre

by BWW News Desk - March 21, 2017

Long Wharf Theatre, under the director of Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, presents the world premiere of The Most Beautiful Room in New York, a new musical with book and lyrics by Adam Gopnik and music by David Shire, directed by Edelstein.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Kathleen Turner and more fill in the blanks for the ACLU at tonight's VILLAIN: DEBLANKS benefit.

- LaChiusa's reworked LOS OTROS begins at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

- DANIEL'S HUSBAND and ESAI'S TABLE start this evening at Cherry Lane...

- And Encores! THE NEW YORKERS kicks off tonight at City Center!

BWW Exclusive: Catch our coverage of the original KINKY BOOTS cast and creative team reuniting for TDF!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from Kathleen Turner...

"I think my mission is to become the greatest human I can. I know that sounds pompous, but what else do we have?" - Kathleen Turner (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close on LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Audra McDonald on Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

Glenn Close in SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: The upcoming MONOPOLY THE MUSICAL, with book by Rick Elice and music by Dan Lipton & David Rossmer!

What we're watching: THE GABRIELS: ELECTION YEAR IN THE LIFE OF ONE FAMILY, streaming this week on BroadwayHD from The Public Theater!

Social Butterfly: Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's playlist to cure writer's block!

Here's the song list & order. Go forth and make it on your preferred music thingums: pic.twitter.com/m0qjluHh1h - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Lloyd Webber, who turns 69 today!

Legendary composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber currently has four musicals on Broadway - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, SCHOOL OF ROCK, CATS and SUNSET BOULEVARD. Among his other works are JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, EVITA, ASPECTS OF LOVE and LOVE NEVER DIES. He has been honored with seven Tonys, three Grammys, an Oscar, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more. Andrew Lloyd Webber heads Really Useful Group, which operates theaters in London and oversees shows across the UK and around the world.

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber

at the opening of SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles