Judy McLane, Philip Hernandez Cast in Michael John LaChiusa's Reworked LOS OTROS at Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre has cast Judy McLane and Philip Hernandez for its upcoming spring production of Los Otros.

Ms. McLane (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Mamma Mia!) will play the role of Lillian and Mr. Hernandez (Les Miserables, The Capeman) as Carlos in the newly reworked musical by Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (music) and Ellen Fitzhugh (book and lyrics).

Everyman Theatre commissioned the musical's new version, which will premiere at the theatre in Baltimore on March 22, 2017 and run through April 23, 2017. Everyman's Associate Artistic Director Noah Himmelstein will be directing the production with Jon Kalbfleisch as the musical director.

A musical that originally premiered in 2012 at the Mark Taper Forum, Everyman's production of Los Otros received a workshop this past November in New York City. The musical is told through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore three significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. This semi-autobiobraphical work captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk and revelation through the lens of two people's lives.

Told through three significant moments in their lives, the beautiful and intimate score captures the richness of each decade as they rise to face the preconceptions of what it means to be "los otros," or "the other."

Ms. McLane's Broadway credits include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love and Chess. After starring as Tanya in Mamma Mia! for nearly eight years, Ms. McLane stepped into the lead in the long-running ABBA tuner as Donna Sheridan in 2012, a role she played until the show's run on Broadway ended in 2015. She received critical acclaim for her performance as Vienna in Johnny Guitar off-Broadway (Drama Desk Nomination and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance in the Theater). Most recently, she starred as Diana in Next to Normal at the Pioneer Theater. Her national and international tours include the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods, the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Donny Osmond, Mrs. Baskin in Big and Side By Side By Sondheim. She starred as Donna in the feature film Were the World Mine and performed character vocals for the movie Lucky Stiff by Ahrens & Flaherty.

Mr. Hernandez made his Broadway debut in the original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. He is the only man in Broadway history to play both Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert in Les Miserables. Mr. Hernandez played opposite Marc Anthony and Ruben Blades in the original Broadway cast of Paul Simon's The Capeman. His career goes beyond Broadway, having sung with symphony orchestras throughout the U.S. and recorded a Latin jazz album with a big band.Mr.Hernandez's television, film and commercial credits include a recurring role on the Fox series Gotham and guest roles on Nurse Jackie and The Mysteries of Laura.

Mr. Himmelstein will direct the production of Los Otros. Mr. Himmelstein, a native of Baltimore, is Everyman Theatre's newly appointed associate artistic director. He directed the critically acclaimed production of An Inspector Calls during Everyman's 2015/16 season. Mr. Himmelstein's recent credits also include directing Andrew Lippa's I Am Anne Hutchinson/I Am Harvey Milk at the Strathmore Center with Kristin Chenoweth, in addition to earlier incarnations of the work at Lincoln Center and in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He also recently directed Jonathan Tolins' play The Forgotten Woman at Bay Street Theatre, Bleeding Love at the Fredericia Theatre in Denmark and the premiere of Michael Korie's opera Positions 1956 in Washington, DC. He is a former assistant director to James Lapine and Bartlett Sher and a graduate of Emerson College.

Composer Michael John LaChiusa's career includes multiple Tony Award nominations. His many scores include The Wild Party, Marie Christine, Hello Again, Giant, First Lady Suite, First Daughter Suite and See What I Wanna See. Lyricist and book writer Ellen Fitzhugh is the lyricist behind Grind on Broadway, several off-Broadway musicals, including Paper Moon, Herringbone, and Don Juan DeMarco and Paradise Found in London.

Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a resident company of artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire, and transform artists, audiences and community through theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre.

Vincent M. Lancisi is the Founding Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre; Jonathan K. Waller is the Managing Director. For information about Everyman Theatre, visit www.everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208.

