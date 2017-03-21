KINKY BOOTS
Photo Coverage: Say Yeah! Original KINKY BOOTS Cast Reunites at the TDF Honors

Mar. 21, 2017  

Just last night, Cyndi Lauper was on hand to welcome the audience to TDF's one-night-only concert fundraiser, TDF HONORS Kinky Boots. The show featured the entire current Broadway cast and former cast members of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Original stars, Billy Porter ("Lola"), Annaleigh Ashford ("Lauren") and Stark Sands ("Charlie").

KINKY BOOTS is the winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Theatre Development Fund (TDF) was created in the conviction that the live theatrical arts afford a unique expression of the human condition that must be sustained and nurtured. It is dedicated to developing diverse audiences for live theater and dance and strengthening the performing arts community in New York City. Since 1968, TDF's programs have provided over 92 million people with access to performances at affordable prices and have returned over $2.7 billion to thousands of productions. Best known for its TKTS Discount Booths, TDF's membership, outreach, access (including its newly formed Autism Theatre Initiative), and education programs-as well as its Costume Collection-have introduced thousands of people to the theater and helped make the unique experience of theater available to everyone, including students and people with disabilities.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from inside the special night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Say Yeah! Original KINKY BOOTS Cast Reunites at the TDF Honors
Victoria Bailey, Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: Say Yeah! Original KINKY BOOTS Cast Reunites at the TDF Honors
Ellyn Marie Marsh, Blair Goldberg, Jen Perry, Adinah Alexander
Jake Katzman, Devin Trey Campbell, EuGene Barry-Hill, Christopher Convery
Stark Sands
Stark Sands
J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee
Stark Sands, Nathan Lee Graham
Hal Luftig, Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth, J. Harrison Ghee, Hal Luftig
Stark Sands, Jerry Mitchell, Billy Porter
Billy Porter
Billy Porter
Jerry Mitchell, Billy Porter, Nathan Lee Graham
Fred Odgaard, Michael Milkanin, Eric LaJuan Summers, J. Harrison Ghee, Sean Patrick Doyle, Hernando Umana, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Jeff Kuhr
Jesus Del Orden, Devin Trey Campbell
Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig
Earl D. Weiner, Victoria Bailey, Daryl Roth, Jerry Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper, Will Van Dyke, Hal Luftig
Daryl Roth, Jerry Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper, Will Van Dyke, Hal Luftig
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper
Billy Porter, Hal Luftig, Cyndi Lauper, Dayrl Roth, Stark Sands, Jerry Mitchell
Shannon O'Boyle, Taylor Louderman
Andy Kelso
Andy Kelso
Nathan Lee Graham, Cyndi Lauper
Joey Taranto
Joey Taranto
Nathan Peck, Annaleigh Ashford, Joey Taranto
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford
The cast of Kinky Boots with TDF Students
The cast of Kinky Boots with TDF Students
The cast of Kinky Boots with TDF Students
J. Harrison Ghee, Killian Donnelly
The cast of Kinky Boots
The cast of Kinky Boots
The cast of Kinky Boots
The cast of Kinky Boots
Current and former cast members of Kinky Boots
Current and former cast members of Kinky Boots
Current and former cast members of Kinky Boots

