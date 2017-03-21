Writer's Block? Lin-Manuel Miranda Has the Playlist for You

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Need inspiration to put that pen to paper?

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared a 19-track playlist to combat writer's block, which includes, of course, "Wrote My Way Out," performed by Nas from THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE.

Here's the song list & order. Go forth and make it on your preferred music thingums: pic.twitter.com/m0qjluHh1h - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2017

With showtunes like "Happy Birthday Darling" from BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY and the NEWSIES anthem "Once And For All," to "Word Crimes" by Weird Al, "Love Song" by future WAITRESS star and songwriter Sara Bareilles, "Oxford Comma" by Vampire Weekend, and tracks from rappers Eminem and Saul Williams, Miranda is the king of seamlessly curated eclecticism.

Now put on those headphones and go tell your story!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

