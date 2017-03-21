LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Writer's Block? Lin-Manuel Miranda Has the Playlist for You

Need inspiration to put that pen to paper?

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared a 19-track playlist to combat writer's block, which includes, of course, "Wrote My Way Out," performed by Nas from THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE.

With showtunes like "Happy Birthday Darling" from BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY and the NEWSIES anthem "Once And For All," to "Word Crimes" by Weird Al, "Love Song" by future WAITRESS star and songwriter Sara Bareilles, "Oxford Comma" by Vampire Weekend, and tracks from rappers Eminem and Saul Williams, Miranda is the king of seamlessly curated eclecticism.

Now put on those headphones and go tell your story!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride


