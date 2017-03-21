Pass Go, Collect $200! JERSEY BOYS Scribe Tapped for MONOPOLY THE MUSICAL

Monopoly better get ready for more than a game-piece change (though we love the new T. rex, Rubber Ducky and penguin)! As first reported last summer, the iconic board game is being adapted into a Broadway musical.

Now, the New York Post writes that Hasbro and The Araca Group are rolling the dice on book writer Rick Elice, with Dan Lipton and David Rossmer working on the score.

JERSEY BOYS scribe Elice is currently in development on the upcoming Cher bio-musical and is also behind PETER AND THE STARCATCHER and THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Lipton often works as a Broadway accompanist and collaborated with Sting on THE LAST SHIP. He and Rossmer also penned RATED P ... FOR PARENTHOOD and THE BLOND STREAK.

The Post describes the show as "a screwball comedy set in Atlantic City during the Depression. One of the main characters is Charles Darrow, who's credited with inventing the game." The show will likely feature "a contemporary take on popular music of the 1930s."

After the stock market crash of 1929, Darrow lost his job and spent his new free time playing Elizabeth Magie's "Landlord's Game." Darrow eventually obtained the patent and renamed the game "Monopoly" before selling it to Parker Brothers for millions.

When the musical was first announced, Simon Waters at Hasbro stated: "MONOPOLY is one of the most iconic gaming brands of all time. Hasbro is dedicated to delivering new and exciting ways for consumers to interact with all of our brands, and this stage adaptation will do just that - offering fans a unique and immersive experience for people of all ages. We are excited to work with The Araca Group to bring MONOPOLY to life on Broadway and across the country."

Araca's producing history includes such Broadway hits as URINETOWN, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIRE DE LUNE with Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE with Liev Schrieber and Scarlett Johannsson and the Pulitzer Prize-winner DISGRACED, as well as co-producing such iconic productions as WICKED, and the Tony Award winning BOEING, BOEING, A RAISIN IN THE SUN and SKYLIGHT.

