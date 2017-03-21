Lesli Margherita Signs on for Starry VILLAIN: DEBLANKS ACLU Benefit

Broadway funnywoman, Olivier-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) has joined an all-star cast in Villain: DeBlanks.

This hilarious benefit also features Oscar and Tony nominee Kathleen Turner (War of the Roses, Serial Mom), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham), Michael Potts (Book of Mormon, True Detective), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Star Trek: Discovery), and Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only A Play, The Front Page).

Do not miss this one-night-only event. 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the New York Civil Liberties Union. Patrick Hinds (co-founder & host of Theater People Podcast), joins the shenanigans as our special media guest.

You'll laugh your (BODY PART)______ off! A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice!

Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen schedule conflict, Jane Krakowski will not appear in this benefit performance.

"Villain: DeBlanks" plays Feinstein's/54 Below on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:30pm. Doors open 8:45pm. Tickets are $25-$35, premium $60, and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Cast appearances subject to availability. Presented in association with La Vie Productions/R.Erin Craig.

