BWW Morning Brief July 14th, 2017 - New 'Roxie' in CHICAGO, ME & ELLA and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Nicole Rosky - July 13, 2017

With 30 million album sales, over 50 number one records, 160 gold and platinum awards in over 33 countries and four groundbreaking world tours, Il Divo has already achieved unparalleled success across the land. In 2017, they set out to conquer sea.. (more...)

2) Lin-Manuel Miranda, HAIRSPRAY LIVE Among Nominees for 69th Annual EMMY AWARDS

by Caryn Robbins - July 13, 2017

This morning, Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore presented the nominations for the 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS from the WOLF Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.. (more...)

3) CINDERELLA's Lily James to Play 'Young Donna' in MAMMA MIA Sequel

by BWW News Desk - July 13, 2017

Lily James, currently starring on the big screen in BABY DRIVER, will show off her vocal chops in Universal's recently announced musical sequel to MAMMA MIA, subtitled 'Here We Go Again.'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lesli Margherita Performs 'Adelaide's Lament' and More Highlights from Bucks' GUYS AND DOLLS

by BroadwayWorld TV - July 13, 2017

BroadwayWorld got a special preview of the upcoming production of GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bucks County Playhouse! Check out the rehearsal highlights below!. (more...)

5) Ayad Akhtar's JUNK Announces Stars Joining Steven Pasquale at Lincoln Center Theater

by BWW News Desk - July 13, 2017

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Tony Carlin, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, and Henry Stram will join Steven Pasquale to comprise the cast of its upcoming production of Junk, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Doug Hughes.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jennifer Ashley Tepper

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole sign copies of the WAR PAINT cast album today.

- Robyn Hurder joins Broadway's CHICAGO tonight for a limited run as 'Roxie'...

- And ME & ELLA opens at York Theatre Company on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our latest DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK with moves from THE GREAT COMET's Celia Mei Rubin!

What we're geeking out over: This year's amazing performances at the Jimmy Awards!

What we're watching: Beautiful highlights from North Shore Music Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with Christiane Noll!

Social Butterfly: Check out this gem from Lesli Margherita - we'd keep it too!

look, somebody made this image of me on IMDB and Im SO not refuting it pic.twitter.com/GHN8CRsIUF - Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) July 14, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Benanti, who turns 38 on Saturday!

Laura Benanti last starred on Broadway in SHE LOVES ME. Among her past Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY), GYPSY (for which she won the 2008 Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical), THE WEDDING SINGER, NINE, INTO THE WOODS, SWING! and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. She has also taken the stage in the NEW YORK SPRING SPECTACULAR, Off-Broadway's WHY TORTURE IS WRONG, AND THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEM and TIME AND AGAIN, and concert productions of PARADE, THE MOST HAPPY FELLA, LITTLE FISH, THE SECRET GARDEN, CHILDREN OF EDEN and WONDERFUL TOWN. Her small screen credits include GO ON, THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE!, NASHVILLE, SUPERGIRL and more. She and her husband Patrick Brown recently welcomed a daughter, Ella Rose.

Laura Benanti in SHE LOVES ME. Photo by Joan Marcus.

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles