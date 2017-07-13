Lin-Manuel Miranda, HAIRSPRAY LIVE Among Nominees for 69th Annual EMMY AWARDS; Updating Live

This morning, Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore presented the nominations for the 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS from the WOLF Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington joined Chlumsky and Moore at the nominations ceremony, which was streamed live on Emmys.com. Click here for a full list of nominations!

Theater stars were well represented among this year's nominations. In the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series, nominations went to FENCES Viola Davis for HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER and Elisabeth Moss (THE HEIDI CHRONICLES) for HANDMADE'S TALE.

In the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda received a nod for his hosting turn on SNL. Miranda's episode of DRUNK HISTORY - HAMILTON also was nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Reality Or Reality Competition Series. The episode also received a nod for Outstanding Direction. Jackie Hoffman, currently starring in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for FEUD.

In the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Liev Schreiber (DANGEROUS LIAISONS) received a nod for RAY DONOVAN. He will compete against this year's TONY AWARD's host Kevin Spacey for HOUSE OF CARDS.

The category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie features nods for WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF's Carrie Coon for FARGO and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT's Jessica Lange for FEUD.

Among the actresses nominated for Comedy are Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for GRACE AND FRANKIE and SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION's Allison Janney for MOM.

Tony host and Tony Award winner James Corden received a nod for Outstanding Variety/Talk Show for THE LATE LATE SHOW. He will compete against this year's Emmy host Stephen Colbert for THE LATE SHOW.

PRESENT LAUGHTER's Kevin Kline received a nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for Mr. Fischoeder in BOB'S BURGERS.

Tony winning set designer Derek McLane received two nominations for Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special - one for NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE and one for THE OSCARS.

HAIRSPRAY LIVE also received a nod for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming, as well as one for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special





The 69th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host. Click here for the full list of nominations.

The 69th Emmy Awards is produced by White Cherry Entertainment. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers; Weiss is director; and Chris Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is a producer.

Chenoweth HAIRSPRAY photo: Colleen Hayes/NBC

Hudson HAIRSPRAY photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

