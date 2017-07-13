VIDEO: Lesli Margherita Performs 'Adelaide's Lament' and More Highlights from Bucks' GUYS AND DOLLS

BroadwayWorld got a special preview of the upcoming production of GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bucks County Playhouse this morning! Check out the rehearsal highlights below!

Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, the classic American musical "Guys and Dolls" has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. "Guys and Dolls" will be directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster (BCP's "Clue: On Stage" and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story") and choreographed by Jeremy Dumont.



The musical is the largest physical production to grace the Playhouse stage since its reopening in 2012. It comes in a year that also features three world premieres - two of them musicals. "Guys and Dolls" will be followed this fall by the world premieres of "Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story" starring Alan Campbell and featuring George Wendt, and "The New World" by the producers and co-creator of "Altar Boyz."



The cast will be led by Elena Shaddow ("The Bridges of Madison County," "The Visit") as Sarah Brown, Clarke Thorell ("Hairspray," "Annie," "The Front Page") as Sky Masterson, Steve Rosen ("Monty Python's Spamalot," Broadway's "Guys and Dolls") as Nathan Detroit and Lesli Margherita ( "Matilda," "Dames at Sea" and Olivier Award Winner for "Zorro") as Miss Adelaide.



Also featured in the cast is Darius de Haas ("Shuffle Along" and BCP's "Ain't Misbehavin'") as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Blakely Slaybaugh ("Cirque du Soleil's Paramour") as Benny Southstreet, Lenny Wolpe ("The Drowsy Chaperone," "Bullets Over Broadway") as Arvide Abernathy, Ruth Gottschall ("Mary Poppins") as General Matilda B. Cartwright, Brendan Averett (Broadway's "Guys and Dolls") as Big Jule, Victor Hernandez ("Bonnie and Clyde") as Lieutenant Brannigan, Evan Mayer as Rusty Charlie, Eric Greengold as Harry the Horse, and Adam Vanek as Angie the Ox.



The ensemble is rounded out by Alysa Finnegan, Alyssa Gardner, Mason Reeves, Isabel Stein, Jake Smith and Chris Washington.



The creative team features Anna Louizos (Scenic Designer), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Designer), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Designer) and Bart Fasbender (Sound Designer). Jane Pole is Production Stage Manager.

