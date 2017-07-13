VIDEO: Watch High Schoolers Sing Out in This Year's Jimmy Awards Medleys!

Jul. 13, 2017  

The winners of the ninth annual JIMMY® AWARDS were just determined and announced at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by 2017 Tony Award® winner Ben Platt, currently starring on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Sofia Deler and Tony Moreno, both representing the Applause Awards in Orlando, FL.

The annual Broadway-focused talent showcase featured performances by all 74 nominees and solos by select finalists. Their debut on a Broadway stage followed eight days of rehearsals and private coaching with faculty at the New Studio on Broadway, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama and other professionals. Students also enjoyed a performance of Come From Away, including a talkback with the cast.

Watch all four medleys from this year's nominees below!

