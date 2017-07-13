CINDERELLA's Lily James to Play 'Young Donna' in MAMMA MIA Sequel

Deadline reports that actress Lily James, currently starring on the big screen in BABY DRIVER, will show off her vocal chops in Universal's recently announced musical sequel to MAMMA MIA, subtitled 'Here We Go Again.' She joins previously announced cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski and Pierce Brosnan.



James will take on the role of "Young Donna" in flashback scenes which will explain how present-day Donna (Streep) developed relationships with her three suitors.

Ol Parker will pen and direct the sequel, featuring music from the iconic Swedish singing quartet ABBA. The group's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will also serve as executive producers. The sequel will be released on July 20, 2018, approximately ten years after the original film, which grossed over $600 million at the global box office, ran in theaters.



Lily James recently starred in the title role of Disney's live-action CINDERELLA and appeared in the PBS historic drama series DOWNTON ABBEY. Next up, she will star in the Winston Churchill biopic DARKEST HOUR, as well as in WESTERN LITTLE WOODS and GUERNSEY.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney

Related Articles