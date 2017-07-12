BWW Morning Brief July 12th, 2017 - 54 SINGS MAN OF LA MANCHA and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - July 11, 2017

Disney is struggling to find its leads for the recently announced live-action remake of its hit 1992 animated film ALADDIN. The site reports that the studio and the film's director Guy Ritchie put out a global casting call back in March in an attempt to find its Aladdin and Jasmine for the project.. (more...)

2) WICKED Surpasses PHANTOM OF THE THE OPERA at Broadway Box Office

by Caryn Robbins - July 11, 2017

WICKED is flying high at the Broadway box office. The long-running musical has hit $1 billion faster than any other show in Broadway history, surpassing THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Broadway box office.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief July 11th, 2017 - 'MIDSUMMER' at the Delacorte and More!

by Jessica Khan - July 11, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM takes its first bow tonight at the Delacorte!. (more...)

4) Jonathan Groff, Sutton Foster, and Andrea Burns to Teach in New Zealand Next Year

by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2017

The Christchurch International Musical Theatre Summer School (CIMTSS) is excited to announce that two-time Tony-nominee, star of Hamilton, Glee and Frozen JONATHAN GROFF will make his debut at CIMTSS in 2018.. (more...)

5) Sierra Boggess, Chris McCarrell and More Join the BroadwayCon 2018 Line Up

by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2017

BroadwayCon has just announed that Sierra Boggess, Drew Gasparini, Rodney Hicks, Patrick Hinds, and Chris McCarrell have joined the Special Guest lineup for BroadwayCon 2018.. (more...)

Cheyenne Jackson last starred on Broadway in THE PERFORMERS. Before that, he took the stage in FINIAN'S RAINBOW, XANADU, ALL SHOOK UP, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE an AIDA. He also originated the role of 'Matthew' in ALTAR BOYZ. More recently, Jackson appeared in Manhattan Concert Productions' THE SECRET GARDEN in concert and THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at Encores! He has also taken part in concert productions of DAMN YANKEES and IT'S A BIRD...IT'S A PLANE...IT'S SUPERMAN. Among his on-screen credits are 30 ROCK, GLEE and AMERICAN HORROR STORY, as well the film version of SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS.

Cheyenne Jackson in MCP's THE SECRET GARDEN.

Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia

