BWW TV Exclusive: Season Finale! Broadway Sessions Wraps Up 9th Year with a Bang!

Broadway Sessions celebrated it's season finale recently. Nobody panic! Broadway Sessions will be back weekly beginning on September 7th. But of course we had to blow the roof of the joint one more time before parting. So we called upon friends, Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Beautiful), Lauren Elder (Side Show) and Matt DeAngelis (Waitress) to dazzle us one last time this summer. Enjoy highlights from these tremendous talents here. We can't wait to see you all back at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in September!

Broadway Sessions is currently on summer hiatus and will return on Thursday night September 7th.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

Related Articles