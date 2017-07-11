Jonathan Groff, Sutton Foster, and Andrea Burns to Teach in New Zealand Next Year

Jul. 11, 2017  

The Christchurch International Musical Theatre Summer School (CIMTSS) is excited to announce that two-time Tony-nominee, star of Hamilton, Glee and Frozen Jonathan Groff will make his debut at CIMTSS in 2018.

In addition, the school welcomes back Sutton Foster and Andréa Burns. Foster, the twotime Tony-winner for Thoroughly Modern Mille and Anything Goes was at the school in 2016 and Burns, a Drama Desk Winner for In The Heights, was the headliner at the inaugural CIMTSS in 2014.

CIMTSS was set up in 2014 by New Zealand musical theatre writer and educator Luke Di Somma to bring world class musical theatre training to New Zealand. The school runs for a fortnight with two separate streams; a Secondary Schools MT Workshop for high school students and an Emerging Professionals MT Intensive for aspiring professional performers. Groff, Foster and Burns will work with both streams. They will also perform at a date and venue to be announced.

Luke Di Somma, CIMTSS Director says it's a coup to have three leading Broadway stars at the peak of their powers in Christchurch: "It's an unprecedented line up of musical theatre talent in New Zealand. Three legends in their prime. Jonathan, Sutton and Andrea are all great performers, but more importantly outstanding teachers and great human beings who will inspire and push our students."

CIMTSS runs January 22nd to February 3rd, 2018. Enrollments for #CIMTSS2018 will open August 1st, 2017.

For more information visit www.cimtss.co.nz.




 

