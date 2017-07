DEAR EVAN HANSEN Book Will Hit Shelves This Fall!

It won't be much longer until Fansens get the full story behind the making of their favorite musical. That's right, according to the Associated Press, this year's Best Musical will get a book: 'Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window', and it will hit shelves just in time for the holidays.

Grand Central Publishing will release 'Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window' on November 21, 2017.

Similar books were released in the past year for Hamilton (Hamilton: The Revolution) and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (The Great Comet: The Journey of a New Musical to Broadway).

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was nominated for 9 Tony Awards and picked up 6 trophies including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones and Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

