BWW Morning Brief July 11th, 2017 - 'MIDSUMMER' at the Delacorte and More!

by BWW News Desk - July 10, 2017

The Hollywood Bowl has announced that Sarah Uriarte Berry, Philip Boykin, and Jonathan Groff will complete the cast for a benefit performance of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine.. (more...)

2) 'Broadway in the Boros' Series to Premiere Free Outdoor Screening of Disney's NEWSIES

by BWW News Desk - July 10, 2017

In partnership with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment's Broadway in the Boros series, 'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' will premiere the first outdoor screening of the film on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Williamsbridge Park Oval in the Bronx (3225 Reservoir Oval E). . (more...)

3) Review Roundup: HELLO (Again), DOLLY! with Donna Murphy

by Review Roundups - July 10, 2017

Fresh off of the show's four Tony wins, Hello, Dolly! just welcomed two-time Tony Award®-winner and one of Broadway's most treasured stars, Donna Murphy, stepping into the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi for Tuesday evening performances (Ms. Murphy will also take over the role during Ms. Midler's vacations.). (more...)

4) Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/17

by BWW News Desk - July 10, 2017

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/9/2017.. (more...)

5) TITANIC THE MUSICAL Announces First Ever UK & Ireland Tour

by BWW News Desk - July 10, 2017

In the final hour of 14th April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic and infamous disasters of the 20th Century.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Actors' Equity honors THE GREAT COMET, COME FROM AWAY and A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 with this year's Excellence in Diversity Award.

- The 2017 East to Edinburgh Festival kicks off today at 59E59 Theaters...

- And A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM takes its first bow tonight at the Delacorte!

BWW Exclusive: See if our CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY sated our Kid Critics' sweet tooth!

What we're geeking out over: The new musical HOOD, currently running at Dallas Theater Center!

What we're listening to: Lisa Emery and Frank Wood in Lanford Wilson's A BETROTHAL, featured in the latest episode of Playing on Air...

Social Butterfly: See New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spectacularly superimposed into more than 30 Broadway shows!

