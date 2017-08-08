BWW Morning Brief August 8th, 2017: COME LIGHT MY CIGARETTE Begins Previews and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2017

BroadwayWorld has just officially learned that Steve Martin's new play METEOR SHOWER will be coming to Broadway's Booth Theatre this fall starring Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer, Tony-winner Laura Benanti, another Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Bette Midler Contemplates Return to Broadway Following HELLO, DOLLY!

by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2017

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Bette Midler spoke to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist to explain why she decided to re-release her 1972 debut album, 'The Divine Miss M,' and reveal whether she plans to perform on Broadway again following the success of the Tony winning revival of HELLO, DOLLY!. (more...)

3) Strike Up the Band! Final Casting Announced for THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2017

Final casting has been announced for the Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT, arriving on Broadway in Fall 2017 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).. (more...)

4) Tony Winner Angela Lansbury Teases MURDER SHE WROTE Revival

by Caryn Robbins - August 07, 2017

In a new interview with the Sunday Post, Dame Angela Lansbury hints at the possibility of a revival of her acclaimed detective series MURDER SHE WROTE.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Brendon Urie Takes Final KINKY BOOTS Bow

by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2017

Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie has taken his final bow as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots. The rock singer made his Broadway debut in early June and played a ten week run of sold out shows. Check out his final bow in the video below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-New musical COME LIGHT MY CIGARETTE begins previews at Theater at St. Clement's!

-Samuel French's 42nd Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival kicks off today!

-And David Scala's AMONG THE FURIES premieres at New York Theatre Festival!

BWW Exclusive: Check out BWW's new Industry Insider section with content geared towards professionals working in the theatre industry on Broadway and around the world.

Set Your DVR... for DANCING WITH THE STARS' Derek Hough talking NBC's WORLD OF DANCE and HAMILTON's Daveed Diggs discussing his new film WONDER, both on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: The complete cast for TORCH SONG at Second Stage Theater has been announced!

What we're watching: This awesome sneak peek at NEWSIES at the MUNY!

Social Butterfly: Theatre couple Claybourne Elder and husband Eric Rosen welcomed a new addition to their family- Claybourne Philip Rosen-Elder, and shared this beautiful family photo on Instagram!

We're dads!!!! Claybourne Philip Rosen-Elder, born August 7, 2017 at 4:24 am. 7 pounds, 20.5 inches @rosenelderfamily A post shared by Claybourne Elder (@claybourneelder) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Urie, who turns 37 today!

Michael Urie can currently be seen in Government Inspector Off- Broadway. He originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins' Buyer & Cellar Off-Broadway, on tour, and in London, for which he received the Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award and nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards. New York Theatre credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying(Broadway), Shows For Days (LCT), Homos, Or Everyone In America (LAByrinth), The Cherry Orchard(CSC), Angels in America (Signature), The Temperamentals (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Theatre World awards, Drama League nomination), The Revenger's Tragedy (Red Bull), Another Vermeer (HB Playwrights). Regionally, Urie has worked for Two River, The Old Globe, Vineyard Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Seattle Rep, Folger Shakespeare, Barrington Stage, Hyde Park (Austin), and The Blank (L.A.). Film: He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging (co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), and Grantham & Rose (exec. producer). TV: Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners and Marc St. James on Ugly Betty. He currently hosts the Logo series Cocktails And Classics. Web series: What's Your Emergency (director). Training: Juilliard.

