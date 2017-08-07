VIDEO: Brendon Urie Takes Final KINKY BOOTS Bow

Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie has taken his final bow as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots. The rock singer made his Broadway debut in early June and played a ten week run of sold out shows. Check out his final bow in the video below!

Original cast member Andy Kelso, will take over from Urie as Charlie Price, returning to the role he previously played in 2014 on August 8 for a limited 7- week engagement. He joins current Lola J. Harrison Ghee, who also starred as Lola in the touring production of Kinky Boots.



Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

