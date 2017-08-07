VIDEO: Bette Midler Contemplates Return to Broadway Following HELLO, DOLLY!

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Bette Midler spoke to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist to explain why she decided to re-release her 1972 debut album, "The Divine Miss M," and reveal whether she would return to Broadway following the success of the Tony winning revival of HELLO, DOLLY! "I think about all the parts I didn't get to play because I was so busy making a living and being a star and having my daughter and a successful marriage," offers Midler. "So what I would like to do is scale it back... the way I started really." Watch the appearance in full below!

HELLO DOLLY received 10 Tony nominations and won the award for Best Revival of a Musical. Michael Stewart's (book) and Jerry Herman's (music and lyrics) masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!, returns to Broadway starring none other than Bette Midler. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly! is playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre.

This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Image courtesy of NBC

