BroadwayWorld Launches Industry Insider; New Section and Content Geared Towards Professionals

Today, we're excited to announce the launch of a major new content initiative from the theatre world's leading platform dedicated solely to the dynamic business side of shows and the multi-billion dollar theatre industry. With a newly minted menu and fully dedicated section, BroadwayWorld's Industry Insider delivers informative, insightful, no-nonsense features and commentary, along with practical tools for executive professionals working in the theatre industry on Broadway and around the world.

The section launched today with a number of fresh articles, and features including:

- Industry Editor Cara Joy David kicks off her new twice monthly series with exclusive insights on the UK-based Ambassador Theatre Group's move to Broadway. Click Here

- BWW's Editor-in-Chief Rob Diamond sits down with ARTHOUSE's Sara Fitzpatrick to examine, and explore the current digital landscape and her boutique agency. Click Here

- The OHenry Report Podcast, led by Broadway producer Oliver Roth offers a weekly oneof-a-kind look inside the business of Broadway. Through candid conversations with theatre insiders, Roth pulls back the curtain on the biggest stories, issues, and data trends in theatre today. Click Here

- New Social Media Analytics tool, modeled after the site's leading Grosses Section presents the full social media landscape for all of Broadway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram including week to week trends, growth, leaders and followers, weekly analysis by Social Media Guru Alan Henry, and more. Click Here

- The Theater Report, by Matt Taminini continually surveys and reports on Broadway's 41 theaters including what's coming or planned, currently moving in or out, where, why, and how, renovation updates, and more. Click Here

- For the first time, we're lifting the veil on our inhouse stats revealing the shows and stars attracting attention in a given week on the BroadwayWorld Leader Board. Click Here

- Playing Around the World shines a spotlight on regional productions coast to coast, and around the globe, reporting on what's hot, trending, and worth keeping close watch of. Click Here

All this, plus new photos, continually updated industry news, improved Grosses, easy access and maintenance of show and professional database listings, expanded Classifieds, and much more!

To get started, click here to visit the new Industry Insight homepage.

