BWW Morning Brief April 17th, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY Starts the Clock and More!

by Stage Tube - April 16, 2017

Last night Saturday Night Live tossed in a sketch that stepped away from politics and played into the joke of stage fright and adolescence. A group of middle school theatre kids are super excited to take on the small town premiere of LEGALLY BLONDE, and their production ends up being so memorable. Check out the video below!. (more...)

2) Sutton Foster and Husband Ted Griffin Welcome Adopted Baby Girl, Emily Dale, to the Family!

by Alan Henry - April 16, 2017

Broadway superstar Sutton Foster has welcomed an adopted baby girl into her family. Sutton and her husband, Ted Griffin, adopted Emily Dale Griffin today who was born on March 5.. (more...)

3) Star of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Rachel Bloom is Writing a Book

by BWW News Desk - April 16, 2017

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rachel Bloom, star of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, is currently in the process of writing a book. The publisher describes the book as 'hilarious, irreverent, and deeply relatable personal essays, fictional stories, poems, opinions, and more.'. (more...)

4) BWW Exclusive: Glenn Close is Just the Latest Star to Return to an Iconic Role

by Daniella Parcell - April 16, 2017

On Dec. 9, 1993, Glenn Close played her first performance in the Los Angeles premiere of SUNSET BOULEVARD. A year later, she reprised her role at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre and, six months after that, earned her third Tony Award for her portrayal of Norma Desmond.. (more...)

5) Broadway By Design: Beowulf Boritt and Toni-Leslie James Bring COME FROM AWAY from Page to Stage

by Nicole Rosky - April 16, 2017

In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld will be shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. Today, we continue the series with Beowulf Boritt and Toni-Leslie James , who acted as scenic and costume designers for Broadway's big story about a small town, COME FROM AWAY.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Christine Ebersole, Patti LuPone and the cast of WAR PAINT hit the recording studio today!

- Billy Porter performs from his new album today at Barnes & Noble.

- Moore & Maltby, Jr. are hosting a 'fun-raiser' to celebrate York Theatre Company's James Morgan...

- And despite Andy Karl's weekend injury, GROUNDHOG DAY officially starts the clock on Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Go "Behind the Curtain" to learn about the making of MISS SAIGON with Richard Maltby Jr.!

Eva Noblezada and Devin Ilaw in MISS SAIGON on Broadway.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

#MotivationalMonday: We're having a major #lifegoals moment seeing two extraordinary actresses playing double roles in THE LITTLE FOXES...

Laura Linney as Regina Giddens and Cynthia Nixon as Birdie Hubbard

in THE LITTLE FOXES on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

Set Your DVR... for Sally Field on Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, and Christian Borle & Jennifer Hudson stopping by COLBERT!

Jake Ryan Flynn and Christian Borle in

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: Josh Groban and the cast of 'GREAT COMET' performing on GMA (plus the show's cast recording will be out this May)!

What we're looking forward to watching: NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES, debuting later this month - check out a promo below!

Social Butterfly: Read Andy Karl's update from the ER after his injury in GROUNDHOG Day this weekend...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

