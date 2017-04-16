BWW Morning Brief April 17th, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY Starts the Clock and More!
1) VIDEO: Oh My God You Guys! SNL's Middle Schoolers Put on an Unforgettable LEGALLY BLONDE
by Stage Tube - April 16, 2017
Last night Saturday Night Live tossed in a sketch that stepped away from politics and played into the joke of stage fright and adolescence. A group of middle school theatre kids are super excited to take on the small town premiere of LEGALLY BLONDE, and their production ends up being so memorable. Check out the video below!. (more...)
2) Sutton Foster and Husband Ted Griffin Welcome Adopted Baby Girl, Emily Dale, to the Family!
by Alan Henry - April 16, 2017
Broadway superstar Sutton Foster has welcomed an adopted baby girl into her family. Sutton and her husband, Ted Griffin, adopted Emily Dale Griffin today who was born on March 5.. (more...)
3) Star of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Rachel Bloom is Writing a Book
by BWW News Desk - April 16, 2017
According to Entertainment Weekly, Rachel Bloom, star of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, is currently in the process of writing a book. The publisher describes the book as 'hilarious, irreverent, and deeply relatable personal essays, fictional stories, poems, opinions, and more.'. (more...)
4) BWW Exclusive: Glenn Close is Just the Latest Star to Return to an Iconic Role
by Daniella Parcell - April 16, 2017
On Dec. 9, 1993, Glenn Close played her first performance in the Los Angeles premiere of SUNSET BOULEVARD. A year later, she reprised her role at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre and, six months after that, earned her third Tony Award for her portrayal of Norma Desmond.. (more...)
5) Broadway By Design: Beowulf Boritt and Toni-Leslie James Bring COME FROM AWAY from Page to Stage
by Nicole Rosky - April 16, 2017
In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld will be shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. Today, we continue the series with Beowulf Boritt and Toni-Leslie James , who acted as scenic and costume designers for Broadway's big story about a small town, COME FROM AWAY.. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet:
- Christine Ebersole, Patti LuPone and the cast of WAR PAINT hit the recording studio today!
- Billy Porter performs from his new album today at Barnes & Noble.
- Moore & Maltby, Jr. are hosting a 'fun-raiser' to celebrate York Theatre Company's James Morgan...
- And despite Andy Karl's weekend injury, GROUNDHOG DAY officially starts the clock on Broadway tonight!
BWW Exclusive: Go "Behind the Curtain" to learn about the making of MISS SAIGON with Richard Maltby Jr.!
#MotivationalMonday: We're having a major #lifegoals moment seeing two extraordinary actresses playing double roles in THE LITTLE FOXES...
Set Your DVR... for Sally Field on Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, and Christian Borle & Jennifer Hudson stopping by COLBERT!
What we're geeking out over: Josh Groban and the cast of 'GREAT COMET' performing on GMA (plus the show's cast recording will be out this May)!
What we're looking forward to watching: NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES, debuting later this month - check out a promo below!
Social Butterfly: Read Andy Karl's update from the ER after his injury in GROUNDHOG Day this weekend...
Hi everyone...So, within 5 minutes of getting into the ER waiting room, the word "philanthropist" was on the plaque in front of me and this clock fell off the wall and nearly hit me. Is it irony that I was doing the "philanthropy" number when I fell? Or is it Karma for beating up clocks in the commercials? I'm home now and I have no broken bones but tweaked my knee after a poorly landed leap frog. Finishing the show for all the @groundhogdaybwy fans and audience members was something I had to do. Thank you all for hanging in there. The last song "Seeing You" was for you guys. Thank you for your support. I'm gonna get it looked at by specialist before I go back on stage, but know I love this show and this company and everyone that supports me more than you'll ever know. @orfeh and I are overwhelmed by the concern & love you've shown us. #theshowmustgoon ???????????
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!