Christian Borle, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More to Visit CBS's LATE SHOW

Christian Borle in CHARLIE AND

THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

BWW has learned that Jennifer Hudson (THE COLOR PURPLE), Christian Borle (CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (HAMILTON) are set to stop by next week's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT. The show airs Monday through Friday, 11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS.

Hudson and Borle will visit Colbert on Monday, April 17, along with guest Chris Hayes. Tony Award winner Goldsberry is scheduled for the broadcast on Friday, April 21st, along with Rosario Dawson and stand-up comedy performance by Keith Alberstadt. Be sure to set your DVR's. BWW will bring you video of the appearances as soon as it becomes available.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more.

Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste and his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on September 8, 2015.

A multi-talented and respected host, writer, producer, satirist and comedian, Colbert is well-known for his previous late night show, "The Colbert Report," which concluded on Friday, Dec. 18, 2014. The program received wide-spread critical acclaim and earned two Peabody Awards and 29 Emmy Award nominations, including two Emmy wins for Outstanding Variety Series (2013, 2014) and four Emmy wins for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program (2008, 2010, 2013, 2014). Prior to that, Colbert spent eight years as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" as an on-air personality and writer of news satire for the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles