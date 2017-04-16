Star of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Rachel Bloom is Writing a Book

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rachel Bloom, star of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, is currently in the process of writing a book. The publisher describes the book as "hilarious, irreverent, and deeply relatable personal essays, fictional stories, poems, opinions, and more."

Meanwhile Bloom goes into more detail saying, "I can't wait to write this sordid tell-all book in which I plan to put my enemies on blast and, on the flip side, elevate those who are loyal to me to the status of gods among men," Bloom says in a release. "You will learn about my 15 divorces, multiple lip transplants and all the details of that fateful night I whispered to George R.R. Martin, 'What if you wrote a thing about royalty and zombies and it was also super cold?' When this book appears on shelves, only the worthy may read it; the rest who dare lay eyes on even the introduction will instantly melt into the earth. Also, there may be an embarrassing story about my period, LOL :)"

At the moment, the book is scheduled for release in Spring of 2019.

