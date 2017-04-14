Don Your Habits! NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES Sets Premiere Date

Dan Goggin's internationally acclaimed musical sensation, Nunsense will premiere the sinfully funny pilot episode of "Nunsense: The TV Series" online, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The new series, which features stars of stage and screen, can be viewed starting at 12:01 AM at www.nunsensetv.com. The pilot was shot at a former monastery in Union City, New Jersey. Check out a trailer for the show below!

When funding for Mt. St. Helen's School's music and arts program gets cut, Reverend Mother Mary Regina and the Little Sisters of Hoboken take matters into their own hands. "Nunsense: The TV Series" follows the zany antics of the world's most famous nuns as they enter "Hoboken Has Talent," a local variety show competition, with their sights set on winning the $100,000 Grand Prize. Having previously staged a fundraising show to help bury fifty-two nuns accidentally poisoned by Sister Julia, Child of God, the Little Sisters of Hoboken officially consider themselves expert entertainers.

"Nunsense: The TV Series" features stars of stage and screen, including Mary Stout as "Reverend Mother Mary Regina," Bambi Jones as "Sister Mary Hubert," Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel as "Sister Robert Anne," Jeanne Tinker as "Sister Mary Amnesia," "The Office" star Phyllis Smith as "Sister Julia," Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba as "Sister Mary Leo," Dee Hoty as "Sister Mary Wilhelm," June Gable as "Sister Rose Seraphine," Christina Pumariega as "Sister Mary Michaela," Christopher Sieber as "Father Virgil Manley Trott," Jeff Blumenkrantz as "Brother Anthony," Lee Roy Reams as "The Saint," Scott Willis as "Father Kuligowski," Jim Ferris as "Brother Patrick," Melinda Tanner "Sister Brendan," and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Darlene Love as Herself.

Nunsense is the creation of Catholic-school-educated author/composer Dan Goggin, and follows a fictitious order of merry nuns, the "Little Sisters of Hoboken," as they put on a fund-raising show at their school, Mt. St. Helens (home of the Volcanoes). Nunsense premiered in New York City at the Cherry Lane Theater in 1985, where it won four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including "Best Off-Broadway Musical." It transferred to the Douglas Fairbanks Theater on 42nd Street, where it ran for over 10 years, and has been presented all over the world in over 10,000 productions (and counting), in 26 languages, and grossing more than $500,000,000. During its New York run, Nunsense became the second longest running musical in Off-Broadway history, eclipsed only by legendary The Fantasticks.

Watch a preview for the series below!

