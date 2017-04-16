VIDEO: Oh My God You Guys! SNL's Middle Schoolers Put on an Unforgettable LEGALLY BLONDE

Apr. 16, 2017  

Last night Saturday Night Live tossed in a sketch that stepped away from politics and played into the joke of stage fright and adolescence. A group of middle school theatre kids, played by Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong, Sasheer Zamata, are super excited to take on the small town premiere of LEGALLY BLONDE, and their production ends up being so memorable. Check out the video below!

LEGALLY BLONDE is the story of a sorority-sister valley girl who goes to Harvard Law to get her boyfriend back, and ends up defying expectations while staying true to herself. The musical is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon.

