BWW Interview: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM's Shalita Grant Talks Return to Theater

And though she be but little, she is fierce.

This is a famous line written by William Shakespeare centuries ago, yet, it defines actress and fitness fanatic Shalita Grant to a T. "I'm very proud that is true," the Tony Award nominated actress admits. It's also dialogue said of her character, Hermia, in A Midsummer Night's Dream, now in performances at the Delacorte Theater in New York City until August 13. The play also stars Phylicia Rashad (Titania), Annaleigh Ashford (Helena) and Danny Burstein (Nick Bottom). It's part of The Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park series.

"It's a gift to come back. Shakespeare's hard," Grant says of her return to theater. She hasn't performed Shakespeare since 2011 and hasn't been on a stage since 2014. "I feel like an artist again."

In 2013, Grant was nominated for a Tony Award as Cassandra in Christophe Durange's Vonya and Sonia and Masha and Spike in her Broadway debut. The show, which also starred David Hyde Pierce and Sigourney Weaver, was playing at Lincoln Center when it was asked to move to Broadway. After the show closed, Grant moved to L.A. and auditioned for 54 projects within the year. She landed a guest spot on NCIS: New Orleans playing agent Sonja Percy and is now a series regular. She's also on PBS' Mercy Street.

BroadwayWorld's Leigh Scheps caught up with Grant to chat about her theatrical return in New York City.

How does it feel to be back on the stage in New York City?

Shakespeare's hard. I haven't done Shakespeare since 2011. The words coming out of my mouth -- you have to get a sense of what I say. That is difficult. That is using all of your tools. To be able to come back where all of me is needed, it's a beautiful feeling as an artist. That's a gift.

What is the difference between performing outside at the Delacorte Theatre versus inside at a Broadway house?

It's so magical to do Midsummer outside. When we go into the forest, we are surrounded by our natural surroundings. So it's easy to give yourself over because you're in the forest. Having those massive trees that turn and those twinkly lights in them -- I cannot imagine [this show] being in a theater. It would just be a harder sell. We would have to be doing so much more work. There are so many nature references in the play so when it's raining it's been a huge crowd pleaser when Nick Bottom says, "I will move storms."

That line did get a big reaction when I saw it in the rain but the audience seemed so distracted.

Our experience has been that the audience is more engaged when it's raining. The people who stay really want to be there at the show, and they laugh with us and they carry on. They have a great time.

What about the bugs and animals?

We had a baby raccoon, poor baby, crawled out onto the bed (on set) and died

How did you create your character of Hermia?

When I walked in day one, I did the table reading and I made all of the obvious ingénue choices: the weepy, oh my god, you protect me, I can't believe this is happening. I went to [director] Lear [deBessonet] when the table reading was over and said, I am not making any of those choices again. That was horrible. I felt so boring and bored with myself. I wanted to find as much humor and strength in this character. And that's what [I] did. Shakespeare is two-fold: not only does it have to entertain you, but I have to make it clear.

What are your favorite moments during the production?

My favorite part of the Lovers is the fight. It's so ridiculous. Hermia (my character) starts off beautiful and perfect. She just gets down to it. All of her makeup is cried off. She's disgusting. The men are roofied. Helena (Annaleigh Ashford) doesn't know what's going on. It's hysterical and my favorite thing to do. My favorite part of what the Mechanicals do is the play itself. Their play is a total success in my opinion. My favorite of the Fairies' story line is anytime that they're on stage. All of them are just so happy to be on that stage. [One night] one of the fairies, Vinie [Burrows] isn't in her cloak and a stagehand was like, "Hey Vinie, why aren't you wearing your cloak?" And she said, "Well my Queen isn't wearing one. I won't either." And all of the fairies just took those cloaks off. They are so dedicated.

What is it like working with Phylicia Rashad?

Professionalism is always key. Watching Phylicia in the room, she's a constant professional and that's refreshing.

As a fitness guru, what are you doing these days to stay in shape?

I [Citi] bike to the park. It's a good 30 minute bike ride. I'll walk the stairs. I'll walk with my dog and get us some exercise. I got a membership at Blink and go there every now and then. Backstage, I'm doing pull ups, stretching, and getting ready for the fight. I'm a very fit person and that fight is tiresome. It takes a lot out of you.

While you were in Los Angeles, were there any audition horror stories you can recall?

I had a couple of producer sessions where I would walk in the room and the producer would just look at his phone. That's heartbreaking because it's so disrespectful. I had that happen twice. My favorite horror story coming from NY to LA was casting [teams] looking at my resume and being like, "Oh Broadway. Do you do regular acting?"

What Broadway actress do you admire the most?

Cherry Jones. I'm kind of obsessed with her. She's just present. To come back to theater from TV, I recognize what that gift is.

A Midsummer Night's Dream continues performances at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park until August 13th. For ticket information, visit publictheater.org.

Image courtesy of The Public Theater

Shalita Grant photo courtesy of Elena Gharbigi

