BWW Flashback: The Last Laughs- PRESENT LAUGHTER Takes Its Final Broadway Bow Today

Present Laughter takes its final Broadway bow today, July 2, after its 16-week limited engagement.

Present Laughter marks legendary Academy Award and Tony Award winner Kevin Kline's eagerly awaited return to Broadway. Kline's performance in Present Laughter earned him the best actor honors at the 2017 Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards. The spectacular cast is headed by three-time Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy), Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) in her Broadway debut, with direction by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God). It is directed for the screen by David Horn.

The incredible ensemble of Present Laughter also includes Matt Bittner, Ellen Harvey, Peter Francis James, Tedra Millan, Bhavesh Patel, Reg Rogers and Sandra Shipley, with Kelley Curran, Rachel Pickup, James Riordan, and David L. Townsend. The creative team for Present Laughter features set design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Fitz Patton, and hair design by Josh Marquette. Casting by Telsey + Company.

Take a look at the show's journey on Broadway before we say farewell.

The show's marquee at the St. James Theatre was revealed on January 19.

The box office was literally unwrapped on February 3 when it first opened.

The cast met the press on February 23.

The show began previews on March 10.

The show officially opened on April 5.

