Photo Flash: First Look at Kevin Kline & Company in PRESENT LAUGHTER on Broadway!

Present Laughter, starring Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline in his triumphant return to Broadway, plays at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, performances begin Friday, March 10, 2017, ahead of a Wednesday, April 5th Opening Night. Present Laughter will play through Sunday, July 2nd.

Present Laughter stars Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline as Garry Essendine, Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Tony® Award nominee Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, and stage and screen star Cobie Smuldersas Joanna Lyppiatt, in her Broadway debut; joined by Bhavesh Patel of Broadway's War Horse as Roland Maule, Tony Award® nominee Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon, Matt Bittner as Fred, Ellen Harvey as Miss Erikson, Obie Award winner Peter Francis James as Henry Lyppiatt, The Wolves breakout Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington, and Sandra Shipley as Lady Saltburn, with Kelley Curran, Rachel Pickup, James Riordan, and David L. Townsend.

Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

Check out a first look at the cast in action!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

